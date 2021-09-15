By SAMANTHA PIDDE
Timber Lake Playhouse starts its fall season with a the enthralling and toe-tapping “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story.”
This delightful jukebox musical, written by Alan Janes and based on the real life and death of Buddy Holly, is brought to life by TLP's cast. Matt McClure embodies the titular Buddy Holly, exuding charm and grandeur as the iconic rocker.
McClure's performance is supported wonderfully by TLP's entire cast, including: Joe Titus as Highpockets; Roy Brown as Joe Maudlin/ Clear Lake bass; Kelan Smith as Jerry Alison/Clear Lake drums; Chris Wren as Tommy/Decca musician/Hayrider/Clear Lake guitarist; Darren Mangler as Big Bopper/ Norm Petty/Decca Producer/Hayrider; Sarah Statler as Vi Petty/Hayrider/Jingle Singer/Clear Lake Keys 1; Katrien Van Riel as Maria Elena/Hayrider/Jingle Singer/Clear Lake Keys 2;
Also, Luis Garcia-Godoy as Ritchie Valens/KDAV engineer;Murray Deutch/Ensemble; Yasir Muhammad as Apollo Singer/Jack Daw/MC/WDAS DJ; Chandler Allen as Apollo Singer/Clear Lake backup singer; Callie Hester as Jingle Singer/Shirley/Clear Lake Sax; Mike McCoy as Clear Lake trumpet; Tom Cartwright as Clear Lake trombone; Brian Brinkmeier as WWOL DJ; Loren Thacher as KSPT DJ; Brian Reusch as WCLS DJ.
This musical about the rise of Buddy Holly during the approximately two years preceding his tragic death is filled with his hits along with other notable songs from that period. Audience members will find themselves humming, clapping and singing along to "Peggy Sue," "That'll Be The Day," "It's So Easy to Fall in Love," "Everyday," "Oh Boy," "Shout," "Shantilly Lace," and "La Bamba."
Besides just being a showcase for great music, “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” tells an interesting, sometimes funny and ultimately tragic story about the musician's all too short career and life. Despite the serious subject matter, the musical is a lot of fun.
The production would not be possible without the work and vision of Director Dan Danielowski; Choreographer and Wigs Designer Felicia Finely; Music Director Chris Wren; Lighting Director John Burkland; Cosyume Designer Aaron Kubacak; Sound Designer Cameron Griffiths; Props Designer Callie Hester; Set Designer Matt McCl;ure; Technical Director Addison Calvin; Production Stage Manager Daniel T. Schultz.
For those considering whether or not to attend “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” for a good time, there is no "Maybe Baby." Go.
The production is showing at TLP through Sunday, Sept. 19. Tickets are available online at timberlakeplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at 815-244-2035. The box office is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.