Dear Editor:
The challenges facing our community during this pandemic are immense, but so is our will to meet them.
Last week the Mount Carroll Community Foundation opened an emergency fund. Proceeds will be given to organizations providing basic needs to families in Mount Carroll. This year, Covid-19 has energized the MCCF to step up both our fundraising efforts and our grant-making disbursals.
We are now actively reaching out to potential donors to solicit gifts for this purpose. Eligibility requirements and priorities for grant making include: organizations providing basic needs services and finances to those most needy; organizations and non-profits experiencing continuity of operations challenges due to public health recommendations.
Please give now. Whether the gift is $5, $50, $500 or $5,000, every gift from you will go to organizations supporting Mount Carroll residents. The impact of this pandemic will be felt in our community for many months, but so will the depth of our community's generosity.
Please join us in this response with your gift today. Please send your donation to:
MCCF Emergency Fund, P.O. Box 123, Mount Carroll, IL 61053, or donate on line at www.mtcarrollfoundation.org.
Thank you.
Advisory Board
Mount Carroll
Community Foundation