TLP musical 'charming story'

By SAMANTHA PIDDE
Timber Lake Playhouse's “Legally Blonde” is a charming story, full of fun music.
Based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the MGM movie, and directed by Hadley Kamminga-Peck, the musical is a delightful story of Elle Woods' struggles through Harvard Law School and her journey to discover there is more to her than even she knew.
Jenny Dalrymple is simply perfect in the lead role of Elle, showing the blonde as perky and bubbly, as well as driven and smart. Ken Singleton returns to TLP in the role of Emmett. His portrayal of the lawyer is sweet and likable.
While Dalrymple and Singleton both give superb performances on their own, the duo really shines together, showing off great chemistry in the songs "Chip On My Shoulder" and "Take it like a Man."
Natasha Ricketts gives a hilarious performance as beautician Paulette; her song "Ireland" offers a lot of laughs. The sleazy, slimy Professor Callahan is portrayed wonderfully by Darren Mangler whose performance of "Blood in the Water" sets the right tone for his thoroughly unlikable character.
Elle's friends and very own Greek Chorus, Margot, Serena and Pilar, are portrayed wonderfully by Kimmy Sessions, Margot Frank and Isabella Abuan. The trio is hilariously inspiring in "Positive" and other songs.
Kai Brown, Emily Chaviano and Makenzie Ruff give great performances as fellow law students Warner, Vivienne and Enid. Each performer has their moment to shine.
This musical is rounded out wonderfully by the rest of the TLP cast, including: Aria Evans (as Brooke Wyndam); Callie Hester (as Chutnety); Bryant Howard (as Kyle); Amber Findlay (as Elle's Mom); Gabriel Argate (Ensemble); Bailee Fyock (Ensemble); Colin McGonagle (Ensemble); Avery Moran (Ensemble); Brooke Parkinson (Ensemble); Gianna Sagel (Ensemble); Ashton Salo (Ensemble); Errol Service Jr. (Ensemble). Adorable performances were also given by dogs Binx Carrillo-McBride as Bruiser and Alphie Kamailo as Rufus.
If looking for an entertaining night out, TLP's “Legally Blonde” is most definitely "What You Want."
“Legally Blonde” runs through Sunday, July 24. Tickets are available online at timberlakeplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at 815-244-2035. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“Legally Blonde” benefits from terrific music, which would not be possible without Music Director Michael McBride and the band. The band includes: McBride on Keyboard 1/Conductor; P. Blake Moran on Keyboard 2; Frankie Gawronski on Keyboard 3; Ben Heppner on Drums; Christopher Wren on guitar; Eric Murphy on bass; Rebeccah Quintana on Trumpet; Joe Titus on Trombone; Denise Deter on Reed 1; Jacob Dickman on Reed 2.
This musical would not be possible without the hard work of: Lighting Designer/Production Manager/ Master Electrician Cameron Strandin; Costume Designer Jade Zhang; Scenic Designer Orion Forte; Sound Designer Davie Voelker; Props Designer Callie Hester; Production Stage Manager Chelsey Steinmetz; Choreographer Cate Benioff; Technical Director Luke Habjan; Assistant Technical Director Chai Freedman; Charge Artist Skylarr Revell; Assistant Props Designer Frankie Gawronski; Sound Engineer Abirami Senthil; Assistant Stage Managers Elaina Veasey and Sarah Blickem; Production Assistant/Dog Wrangler Peyton Otis; Assistant to the Artistic Director Brooke Parkinson; Dance Captains Margot Frank and Bryant Howard; Carpenter Jeff Davis; Spotlight Operators Hannah Deal and Michelle Marck; Stitchers Kate Enright and Mike Shore.