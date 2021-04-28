Dear Editor:
About three weeks ago I received an email from the Public Affairs office at the Rock Island Arsenal requesting information. They were wondering if we would have need of a speaker for our 2021 Mount Carroll Memorial Day celebration.
I immediately decided to call the district office of West Carroll Schools, specifically Supt. Katzenberger, to ascertain if such an event could take place this year or not, concerning Covid restrictions. I was then directed to the principal of the Elementary School, Mr. Knop, and discussed the subject with him.
After listening to my concerns, he informed me that at this time, policy prohibits the use of the gym for such a large gathering such as this. It was determined that social distancing could not be guaranteed for members of the community to attend sitting in the bleacher areas, as has been done in past years. In ending that discussion, it was abundantly clear that the school was off limits.
With that information, I asked Mount Carroll Mayor Bates if he thought it would be permissible to have the normal gathering of the community in the county Courtyard Square, as per normal Memorial Day function? He thought that it would be appropriate and that the gathering, being outside, would not necessarily be under the scrutiny of masking and distancing. However, that would all depend of individual regards to personal safety.
So it is our judgment that being the Mount Carroll American Legion Post 67, that the 2021 Memorial Day ceremony will take place in the town square as per pre-Covid. I need to put forth the disclaimer that if we experience inclement weather, it could be a cancellation, depending on severity of said storm.
The Monday, May 31, celebration will start at 10:45 a.m., with the normal events that will be posted in the Mirror-Democrat the week prior to Memorial Day, complete with courthouse lawn ceremonies, march to Galena Street Bridge, and commencing with rifle salute in the Oak Hill cemetery. The veterans trailer will be used and pulled as per normal from the Courtyard Square to the cemetery.
If there are any concerns, I would invite you to address those items to me via my email address (Tree1054@yahoo.com) or message to my cell phone (815-990-1533).
Richard Ottens
Commander, Mount Carroll
American Legion Post 67