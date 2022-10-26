Dear Editor:
It is not true that Illinois workers are guaranteed a "fundamental right to organize and to bargain collectively," despite David Hanson's assurance. (“‘No’ vote urged for Amendment 1,” Oct. 12-13 Mirror-Democrat/Times-Journal).
In 1995, Section 4.5 of an amendment to the Educational Labor Relations Act, passed by the Illinois legislature, barred Chicago teachers from bargaining over a wide range of issues such as class size and teacher layoffs. (Their rights were restored in 2021 with HB 2275, signed by Governor Pritzker.)
Amendment 1 on the ballot in November would prevent the legislature from passing a bill in the future that would limit the bargaining rights of Illinois workers.
David touts so-called "right-to-work" laws, which allow employees to refuse to pay dues to a union, and yet enjoy any benefits gained by that union.
Union dues pay for many things: staff salaries, office rent, arbitration costs and yes, support for candidates who may be (horrors!) Democrats.
But we, and David Hanson, pay taxes to the U.S. government, and yet we do not always approve of all the ways those taxes are spent. But we receive all the benefits of that government and certainly cannot refuse to help pay for its operation.
The Illinois Economic Policy Institute and Project for Middle Class Renewal at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign conducted a study, published in May 2021. The study found that states with "right-to-work" laws underperform Illinois on many issues, including wages, income growth, workforce productivity, poverty, and workplace safety. The amendment would prevent right-to-work laws from being enforced in Illinois.
The study can be read here: https://illinoisepi.files.wordpress.com/2021/03/ilepi-pmcr-protecting-workers-rights-illinois-final.pdf.
Support the rights of Illinois workers. Vote yes on Amendment 1.
Pat Wemstrom
Mount Carroll