Dear Editor:
Carl Bates, Mount Carroll's mayor, and myself are participating in a fundraising event, "Living Now For Kris,” to be held this Saturday, Sept 2, at the Mount Carroll Farmers Market.
We are supporting Kris Tucker, 15-year-old son of Shania Tucker, past owner of Bella's restaurant in downtown Mount Carroll. Kris was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and after undergoing treatment the family is experiencing many financial challenges.
Part of this event is a "Pie The Guy" contest and the winner gets a pie in the face. Here is how to vote:
•Online voting on the Facebook event page, Living Now For Kris, opened at 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28, and closes at 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1. You can vote on our poll page and then you can pay here: https://givebutter.com/livingnowforkris
•Votes without payment will not be counted.
•In-person voting will take place from 8-10 a.m. this Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Mount Carroll Farmers Market.
The mayor and I disagree on many issues, and discussions get "interesting" at times, so for the "Pie The Guy" contest it's no surprise we have different views.
I think the mayor deserves to win — hands down. I will be voting for him. Please join me with your vote, and watch Carl earn the winning prize (pie in the face) in the "Pie The Guy" contest!
Your support will be greatly appreciated by Kris and his family. Please vote with your donation.
Ald. Mike Risko
Mount Carroll