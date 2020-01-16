Dear Editor:
Will there be a Mount Carroll High School Class of 1971 reunion? I’m getting this message out now with the question to my fellow classmates, Do we want a 50-year reunion?
There was not a 45th reunion, as I believe everyone that may have been interested was waiting for someone to get the ball rolling.
Well, yours truly got the ball rolling two or three times in the past along with the help of Steve Kehl and Denny Kessler for one and Jan (Speer) Smith and myself for one, I believe I did one on my own and if I remember right, Brian Woessner took them helm once. I can’t recall who handled the others.
Anyway, 2021 is an important milestone year and attrition has taken a toll on many of our classmates over the years; I’m thinking 10 or more.
Several times in the past few years I’ve been asked, “Is there going to be a 50th reunion?” I am proposing to help with getting the ball rolling if we can start making plans ASAP. The key word here is help; 2021 is not that far away.
If there is some interest and others that will help with this project, please contact me ASAP. Let’s see if we can make this work. FYI, I am not retired yet, so I don’t have a lot of free time to handle this alone: Email kfl53@grics.net, cell 815-541-3034, work 815-244-3034, or you can Facebook me. Thank you in advance.
Kenny Lego
MCHS Class of 1971