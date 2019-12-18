Dear Editor:
I read with great interest the Letters to the Editor in the Dec. 12 issue of the Savanna Times-Journal (and Dec. 11 Carroll County Mirror-Democrat) written by Grant Wiegert and Pat Wemstrom, just as I read the letter by David Hanson in a previous issue.
I must admit that I'm interested in the Letters to the Editor because I'm entertained and sometimes amused by the contents of those letters.
The fact that we can feel free to write such letters is one of the things that makes the United States of America the finest country in the world.
Everyone has their own opinions and we should listen to or read those opinions and make our own decisions regarding what's right or what isn't.
I'm normally pretty sure that I can sort out what's right and what's not, but sometimes I make a mistake.
One thing I am sure of, though. If a person doesn't put forth Socialist policies, there's a great probability that no one will call them a Socialist.
Bob Stretton
Savanna