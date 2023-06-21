Highlight of the day Jun 21, 2023 Jun 21, 2023 Updated Jun 21, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dear Editor:You know you are getting old when the highlight of your day is identifying the birds that gather at your feeders. Richard DeMossMount Carroll Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest News 4th of July in Savanna Community House sold CC Transit for everyone MC Council gets Shimer Square update TLP begins new season with 'Grease' June 1-11 Savanna Lions Family Night Savanna Memorial Day service Mount Carroll Memorial Day service Gallery +5 Five towns host Character Camps Updated Aug 12, 2014 +9 Savanna 4th of July Parade Updated Jul 15, 2014 +10 Mount Carroll 4th of July Parade Updated Jul 15, 2014 +15 Mayfest 2014 Updated May 29, 2014 Stocks Market Data by TradingView