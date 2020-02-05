Dear Editor:
Are you interested in the Savanna Museum and Cultural Center?
Come join us for a social evening at 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, in Manny's Fiesta Room.
The invitation is open to all interested or have helped at the museum, or just want to learn about what is happening. You can order from the menu or have Manny's taco and salad bar, Dutch treat.
This is not a fundraiser, we just want to celebrate, say thanks, and enjoy our friends. We will have a short update on construction, future programs and a surprise!
The evening is open to everyone, so come join us and enjoy the evening.
Jean Ferris
Savanna