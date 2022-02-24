Dear Editor:
David Hanson, in his recent letter to the editor (Feb. 9-10 Mirror-Democrat/Times-Journal) seems galled that anyone would suggest that Nikole Hannah-Jones’ “The 1619 Project” would be recommended to be taught in our public schools. Hanson's concerns about semi-literate students not being able to understand the "screed" is his main justification for not teaching the book.
Granted, there is a problem with basic literacy among all races, not just blacks and Hispanics in our public schools, but shouldn't the literate students in these same schools have an opportunity to read The 1619 Project whether it is taught or not?
As I stated in my letter (Feb. 9-10 MD/TJ), that reading Bryan Stevenson's essay on punishment and Carol Anderson's essay on self-defense would justify having the book. Stevenson is a lawyer, professor, and the founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, an organization that fights to eliminate excessive sentencing, and wrongful incarcerations. He has argued and won multiple cases in the U.S Supreme Court and authored the critically acclaimed book, “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption.”
Anderson is an historian, author and professor of African American studies at Emory University. Her research focuses on public policy with regard to race, justice and equality. Part of her essay covering, Stand Your Ground laws, illustrates how the laws are only the latest form of self-defense legislation to be applied unequally.
“The 1619 Project” may make some white people uncomfortable, but in order to move forward beyond our struggle with racism, you have to take the bad with the good. Should we ignore teaching about the Tulsa Race Massacre which occurred in 1921 that destroyed the Greenwood neighborhood known as "black Wall Street"?
Should we ignore teaching that William Tecumseh Sherman in Special Field Order 15, (that would have provided for the distribution of hundreds of thousands of acres of former Confederate land in 40 acres tracts to newly freed people in South Carolina, Georgia and Florida) was overturned by racist Andrew Johnson, who succeeded Abraham Lincoln after his assassination? Should we ignore teaching that Emmett Till was lynched in 1955 Mississippi because of a lie told by a white girl, and the white men, a month later, who, admitted to their crime were acquitted by an all white jury?
What should be taught in our history classes in middle and high school? Should we ban books if we don't like their content because they are too controversial?
As I mentioned in a past letter to the editor, in order for us to address numerous, challenges like racism, under funded public schools, and income inequality to name a few, we need an informed citizenry, and reading, even one essay of “The 1619 Project,” controversial, or not is a good start.
Grant Wiegert
Savanna