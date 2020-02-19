Dear Editor:
I’m writing in response to the letter by John F. Gloor in the Feb. 13 issue of the Savanna Times-Journal (and Feb. 12 Carroll County Mirror-Democrat).
It seems to me that the facts offered in the letter make a perfect argument against voting to pass a graduated income tax in Illinois.
If only 40 taxpayers in the entire 17th Representative District would experience an income tax increase, the graduated income tax would appear to fail at raising the amount of revenue needed by the State of Illinois to address its financial crisis.
That makes me believe that it’s possible that our legislators in Springfield would be forced, sooner than later, to raise taxes on lower-income groups as well to create the revenue stream needed.
At first only higher-income people would feel an increase, but how long would that last. I wonder based on past performance. Each voter will need to make up their own mind on the question, but we’ve been fooled before.
Bob Stretton
Savanna