Dear Editor:
There seems to be a serious problem with the FOID card division in Illinois.
Five months ago my wife legally bought a handgun for self-defense. She passed her instant background check.
In October she applied for her FOID card when she received her renewal application. They took her money right away. Why is she still under review? Now her FOID card has expired and she can’t go hunting, buy ammo or buy another gun legally without a FOID card.
I personally know after talking to a lot of people that they also do not have their FOID card renewals either. Their FOID cards have expired, too. I know a person who has been waiting almost two years to get a FOID card and still doesn’t have one.
I want my representative to let us know if my wife is now a felon in possession of a firearm and subject to arrest and confiscation.
I want my representative to know there is a constitution in the USA. In the constitution, the 2nd Amendment says the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed upon.
I expect, and the people of Illinois expect, answers and solutions for this issue. If my representative isn’t up to the task, I voted for the wrong person. We are very strong supporters of the 2nd Amendment.
Ron Brashaw
Mount Carroll