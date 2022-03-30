Dear Editor:
On behalf of the Great River Outreach, I want to extend our appreciation and thanks to everyone who helped out with the recent youth talent show sponsored by GRO at Bridges of Carroll County, 417 Main St., Savanna.
Almost 30 people showed up at the end — the first ever we have held at the community center. We received such a good response that another talent show is planned for 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 22, at Bridges. Please call 815-590-1792 to sign up.
In particular, I want to thank Beaver Miller; Brandi Kerkove at Casey's; the management of the local McDonald's; Pastor Narda Alvelo of Iglesia Cristo de la Luz (Christ of the Light Church); the very talented Richard Tostado; and poetry slam expert Marc Smith. We at GRO also are grateful to all the families who showed up in order to support the young performers.
Great River Outreach is supported by a variety of social service organizations and a cross section of Savanna area churches. Our aim is help build a sense of community in our area by hosting events just like the recent youth event.
Everyone is welcome to be involved at GRO. In addition to Bridges, our new community center, there are opportunities to volunteer at Classy Closet and at The Table, which provides hot meals Mondays through Fridays at noon. We are looking for people who might want to give clothing, teach classes, play instruments.
Please visit our website at greatriveroutreach.com. You can also find us on Facebook.
Again, a big thank you to everyone who helped and participated.
Pastor Gary Panetta
First Presbyterian Church
Savanna