Dear Editor:
We're back! After a year's absence due to Covid-19, "Workation" is returning to Carroll County June 7-12. Workation is based on a similar experience that mission teams from the church participated in during several summers in Sutton, Alaska. The question was asked, "Why can't we do that in our own communities?" and so we did!
Workation 2019 had 43 volunteers, 10 of them youth. Over 1,036 hours of volunteer labor were put in on a total of 31 projects. In the past, a variety of teams have mowed yards, trimmed bushes, painted (both indoors and out), washed and caulked windows, raked yards, and done minor repairs and general maintenance at no cost to those needing assistance. In other words, we put the Gospel to work by serving our communities and touching others with God's love.
Workation, a community service ministry of Lanark's First Brethren Church, is looking for both volunteers (willing to work under the supervision of a team leader) and community service projects within Carroll County. Volunteers come in all shapes and sizes with many skill levels. Some volunteers come for a day, others for the entire week. Projects are also many and varied.
If this sounds interesting to you, more information and registration forms can be obtained through First Brethren Church, 220 E. Locust St., Lanark, or by calling 815-493-2390. Volunteer registration and requests for projects should be submitted ASAP since June is fast approaching.
Beth Bower
Argo Fay