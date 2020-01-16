Dear Editor:
The Carroll County Veterans Assistance Commission is operated by and for veterans. The Commission is committed to providing services and financial aid to qualified military veterans and their families who reside in Carroll County.
Information can be obtained from this office on VA Disability Compensation, VA Pensions, VA Burials, VA Healthcare, Educational Benefits, lost discharge certificates and other benefits administered by the VA.
There is a need for a volunteer to schedule the rides to Iowa City, Iowa, for those veterans who receive their healthcare at that facility. This position also has the bus maintained as per a maintenance schedule and may have to fill in as a driver when needed. Volunteer drivers are also needed for this very important service.
This bus service is available for veterans in northwestern Illinois with pick-up points throughout. If you are interested in either one of these positions, please call or contact the Carroll County Veterans Assistance Commission:
Call 815-244-0226; email office@cc-vac.org; visit www.cc-vac.org; like us on Facebook.
Our office is in the Carroll County Courthouse in downtown Mount Carroll, noon-4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday. Walk-ins welcomed, appointments encouraged.
Wayne Leonard
Carroll County VAC