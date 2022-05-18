Dear Editor:
Come visit the historic Stone House Park and Learning Center after the Mount Carroll Farmers Market from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, June 4.
Enjoy an afternoon of exploration in the life and trades of the 1800s. The event is free and Historic Stone House Park is located on Illinois 78 and State Street at the northern edge of Mount Carroll.
If you have a skill you would like to demonstrate, contact Diamond Merboth at 815-631-3513 or DiamondMerboth@gmail.com.
Examples of skills are, but not limited to: soap making, basket weaving, quilting (by hand), spinning, pottery, etc. There are no fees to participate.
Diamond J. Merboth
Mount Carroll