Dear Editor:
Since my last letter to the editor, I had thought it might spark some logical thinking. Unfortunately, it’s clear people, including support our students groups, have let emotion cloud their judgment. These groups continue to put the students last.
We want people to move here, yet all they see and read are divisive road signs, Facebook postings and a horrid video meant to distract and defame those attempting to do the right thing.
It is perfectly acceptable for a state representative to take a position on the issues, precisely the same as many private citizens do, just stop conflating the two. The representative's involvement by speaking on behalf of SOS (Support Our Students) was a disconsolate attempt to influence the school board in their decision. Being a military veteran, including all who have served, know exactly what SOS stands for. Stop feeding it to the public.
Let's all think logically here. Do we really want children to attend a school that has covered-up hazardous materials? Do we want our children drinking from lead-lined pipes? Do we want children to attend a school without life-safety just because someone stated it doesn't require attention now?
SOS wants people to believe they can do the work much cheaper, leaving the larger issues for another time. Who's going to pay when that time comes? SOS numbers are an attempt to mislead and confuse people on the specifics concerning professional construction management practices.
Publicly funded projects are required to pay prevailing wages, comply with building codes, complete hazardous remediation and meet all life-safety requirements. All these items are important in providing a safe, healthy school environment where children can learn and excel.
If we are realistic about the costs required to resurrect the current decaying high school, with enrollment decreasing and tightening budgets, you have to ask, why not the newer campus?
There are specific items the district could improve on: Stop leasing bus garages, downsize the district office, consolidate 7-12 to the middle school campus, enter into a intergovernmental agreement with the City of Mount Carroll for a new shared community/sports complex, market the existing high school for possible alternative learning use, prioritize higher pay for teachers, attract new young educators and require measurable academic results.
Brian Krull
Mount Carroll