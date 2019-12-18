Dear Editor:
We would appreciate the Mount Carroll community's help in reaching the goal for the Mile of Coins Campaign.
Since our start in 2003, we attempted to reach and exceed a mile of coins each year. Last year we raised $2,566.59 by going 3.03 miles in coins. Please accept our thanks for your generosity.
This is our 17th year for the Mile of Coins Campaign that supports the efforts of the Ministerial Association in helping those in need in our community. The fundraising bottles are located at:
Shaw's Market, Dairy Queen, JJ & Freddie's at Sievert's, Shaw's Express, Mount Carroll Pharmacy, Charlie's II, Flower Fan-A-See, Savanna-Thomson State Bank, TBK Bank, Mount Carroll Home Center, Mount Carroll Café, Mount Carroll Mobil, Healthy Touch Massage, Mount Carroll Banking Center, Mount Carroll Bowling Center, Schneider House Furniture, Kunes Country Auto, Molly's Bakery, Redgate Embroidery, BSD Printing, and all six of the local churches.
We thank these local businesses for providing space for the fundraising bottles. Please contribute whatever you can to help us achieve the mile goal again this year. Thanks to all from your Ministerial Association pastors and lay members.
Mount Carroll
Ministerial Association