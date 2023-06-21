By SAMANTHA PIDDE
Timber Lake Playhouse's mystery farce, "The 39 Steps," is a hilarious, over-the-top play that with leave people laughing long after the story ends.
Based on the novel by John Buchan and the Alfred Hitchcock film and adapted by Patrick Barlow, "The 39 Steps" tells the tale of a man wrongly-accused of a crime and wrapped up in a spy mystery that he does not truly understand.
The four-person cast does a superb job bringing this zany mystery to life, utilizing props, pantomime and just the right amount of over-acting to keep the laughs coming.
Jacob Smith portrays the play's unlikely hero, Richard Hannay, with the poise and charm of a Hitchcock lead, while also leaning into to farcical nonsense beautifully.
Elizabeth Fenning shines in her leading lady roles. From a quintessential female spy to Hannay's reluctant partner and love interest, Fenning's performance is delightful and unforgettable.
The rest of the expansive cast is shouldered wonderfully by Cody Jolly and Matt Webb, each of the taking on a multitude of characters, some within the same scene. These two masterfully handle transitions between each character.
TLP crews create a great, versatile setting for the multiple locations the cast visits. A large quantity of props and costumes are crucial to the story and the comedy.
This phenomenal play would not be possible without the work of: Director James Beaudry; Lighting Designer and Master Electrician Dylan Carter; Costume Designer Claire Sabaj; Props Designer Annabell Sapp; Scenic/Projections Designer Spencer Gjerde; Sound Designer and Audio Engineer/A1 Joe Cave; Production Stage Manager Chelsey Steinmetz; Assistant Stage Manager Grayson Singleton; Technical Director Keaton Miller; Assistant Technical Director Nicklaus Steinmetz; Scenic Painter Anna Cagle; Carpenter Jonathen Jensen; Production Manager Sydney Vega Pauley and crew.
Anyone looking for a night of fun and laughter should consider "The 39 Steps."
"The 39 Steps" continues through Sunday, June 25. Tickets are available online at timberlakeplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at 815-244-2035, open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.