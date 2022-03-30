Dear Editor:
I don’t think the artillery projectiles are a bad thing at all at the Savanna Veterans Memorial (“Veterans Memorial just fine as it was” March 23-24 Times-Journal/Mirror-Democrat).
My Uncle John served aboard the New Jersey, BB62, during World War II. While I was in Vietnam, I heard the projectiles from the New Jersey passing by overhead far inland as the ship engaged in a fire mission in support of our troops.
Other veterans’ memorials also display such projectiles. When we buried my uncle, he was wearing his New Jersey cap bearing BB62.
A remembrance of such ships belongs at a memorial site. It’s important to remember the ships and the men who served on them.
Bob Stretton
Savanna