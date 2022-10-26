Dear Editor:
The new Save The Stones initiative to save and restore Oak Hill Cemetery's monuments and gravestones is off to a great start.
The Quad Cities Community Foundation, of which the Mount Carroll Community Foundation is an affiliate, just announced they will match all contributions, up to $2,500 per household, to their affiliate community foundations.
This is great news for the Save The Stones project. This special undertaking is dedicated to saving the most endangered monuments and gravestones at Oak Hill Cemetery first.
In the Spring of 2023, the Cemetery Board will look for volunteers to help clean and restore some of Oak Hill's oldest stones to prevent further deterioration and preserve them for the future.
The Mount Carroll Community Foundation agreed to give the city of Mount Carroll 50% of all new donations made to the Oak Hill Cemetery Endowment Fund by Dec. 31, 2022, for this unique project.
I hope we can maximize this opportunity for donors to give now and double their gift. Remember that gifts of any size can make an impact — especially when your gift goes twice as far!
Please join us in this important work by sending your contribution today to the Mount Carroll Community Foundation, P.O. Box 123, Mount Carroll, IL 61053. Thank you.
Mike Risko
Mount Carroll