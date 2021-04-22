Riverview Center submitted the following letter for April Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Dear Survivor of sexual assault and those who love a survivor of sexual assault:
You are not alone. We know there are good days and bad days. We know there are ways of coping that work well and some that don't work so well.
We know there is healing and hope. We know you are an amazing person and worthy of all the love and kindness and compassion the world has to offer. We know sexual assault affects everyone.
Our services are free and confidential. We will be here to help in any way we are able.
Kelly S.
Riverview Center
Sexual Assault Therapist