Dear Editor:
The Carroll County Transit Authority is now able to take veterans to the Iowa City VA hospital.
The Carroll County Veterans Assistance Commission (CCVAC) will be funding the cost the same way in which veterans are taken to the VA hospital in Madison, Wis.
The Carroll County Transit will also now take veterans to Monroe, Wis., Rockford, and the Quad Cities hospitals if the VA hospitals in Iowa City or Madison send them there under the community choice program. The Veterans Assistance Commission will also pay for those rides.
The Carroll County Veterans Assistance Commission will not pay for trips to the Freeport and Sterling VA clinics since the Transit busses already go there.
We are also unable to fund trips to the Dubuque, Iowa, VA clinic.
If you have any questions, please call 815-906-0133.
Wayne Leonard
Superintendent, CCVAC