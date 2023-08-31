Dear Editor:
Savanna residents and others who saw the Flotsam River Circus were lucky to see such talent stop and perform on their raft last Monday, Aug. 21, at Marquette Park.
The theatrical, vaudevillian performance demonstrated creativity, incredible female athleticism, particularly the hula hoop performance and the acrobatic display by the two women of the troupe. The costumes were comical and the audience got a chance to participate, if they chose to do so.
The little girl who showed her muscles lifting the heavy suitcase will have a lifetime memory for being on stage. Considering how hot it was, the turnout was excellent to this one of a kind performance.
Kudos to the Lions Club for helping out in parking and whoever else was responsible to bring this talented group to town. I wish them success in their future performances and for bringing many, many smiles to people like me.
Grant Wiegert
Savanna