Dear Editor:
I am writing this letter in support of Judge Jerry Kane for resident circuit judge for Carroll County.
As a lawyer in private practice, I dealt with Judge Kane as opposing counsel in civil matters. He was always respectful, responsive and reasonable.
As Carroll County Public Defender, I appeared before Judge Kane on a regular basis. Again, he was respectful to all who appeared before him and very capable of handling the many issues including criminal jury trials, criminal bench trials, and juvenile cases. Judge Kane ruled appropriately and fairly.
In my opinion, he sentenced criminals properly and justly. If I had a client struggling with mental health issues, drug related issues or economic issues, he structured the sentence to allow the defendant to work with Carroll County Probation and local agencies to get the help they needed in order to succeed.
I strongly encourage the voters of Carroll County to support Judge Kane in the upcoming election as he is the candidate who will provide leadership, fairness, stability and support for the residents of Carroll County.
Colleen Buckwalter
Morrison