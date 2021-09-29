Dear Editor:
Every year National 4-H Week sees millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni come together to celebrate the many positive youth development opportunities offered by 4-H. The theme for this year's National 4-H Week (Oct. 3-9) is “Find Your Spark.”
Illinois 4-H is building empowered, skilled and confident young leaders who learn by doing with fun, hands-on activities in over 60 interest areas like animal sciences, creative arts, public speaking, STEM, and more. Find your spark in Illinois 4-H. We're the place where kids and teens ages 5-18 belong, lead, serve and learn — and we can't wait for you to join.
Youth interested in 4-H can contact the local University of Illinois Extension office in Carroll County by calling 815-244-9444 or search for more information online at go.illinois.extension/clw.
Illinois 4-H empowers and prepares Illinois youth for success. University of Illinois Extension provides 4-H programs in every county in Illinois, affecting the lives of 200,000 youth each year through sustained learning clubs, groups and short-term programming.
For further information, contact Martha Ebbesmeyer, U of I Extension Educator, Youth Development, 815-632-3611, ebbesmey@illinois.edu.
Susan O'Connor
U of I Extension
Mount Carroll