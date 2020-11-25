Dear Editor:
As the holidays approach, there are many opportunities to spend our money on those we love. On behalf of the Mount Carroll Community Foundation, we hope you will consider a "gift" for the community you love, as well.
As we teach our children, it's not the size of the gift or how much you spend that's important. It's learning to give from your heart.
Donations, large or small, to the Mount Carroll Community Foundation, will help support basic needs, the arts, mental health and many other issues critical to the health and vitality of our community.
Your gift helps to support these needs now, and far into the future. Since its inception in 2012, the Mount Carroll Community Foundation has granted $102,150 to local nonprofits.
We can all be a philanthropist in our own way. One of the best things about our town is that people pull together in times of need. Mount Carroll is a better place because of the generosity and kindness of people like you. We can think of no better way to give something back to your community this holiday season.
Please consider a gift to the community this year by donating to the Mount Carroll Community Foundation, P.O. Box 123, Mount Carroll, IL 61053, or online at www.mtcarrollfoundation.org.
For any questions about making a gift, contact us at 1-844-550-4100.
Mount Carroll Community Foundation Advisory Board