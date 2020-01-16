Dear Editor:
The pastors and lay leaders of the Savanna Inter-Church Council would like to express our pastoral concerns and our support for our parishioners and youth of our community that are affected by the possible high school closing here in Savanna.
The urgency and necessity of the building closure is a big surprise. Maybe asking for a better study report and community dialogue will be keys to enlighten our parishioners.
We believe the ultimate goal should be to make the schools better for our teachers and children and allow for the future growth of our communities.
Our prayers for unity and progress of our West Carroll community.
Savanna Inter-Church Council
Pastor Joey Garcea, Chairman