Dear Editor:
The Answer's Walking to GRO fundraiser will take place 10-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, in downtown Savanna.
Please drop off or mail a check made out to the Great River Outreach at The Answer and Physical Therapy, 319 Main St., Savanna. Contributions of any amount are appreciated.
Feel free to join the fun festivities at The Answer on Friday, Sept. 24. Take a walk down the street to see the Great River Outreach's new ministries: Bridges, 417 Main; Classy Closet, 415 Main; and The Table 411 Main.
The Great River Outreach is dedicated to bringing people together to build-up and develop our communities in Carroll County and surrounding areas. It provides a welcoming place with practical resources that deliver holistic care and meets essential needs for many in our community. GRO also provides a meeting place for remote family services and local clients.
In addition, GRO also provides a number of classes, including Fit for Life workshops that equip and prepare people for lives of service within our community and beyond. Game Night and Open Mic Nights provide fun and sense of community.
Cooking classes open up new avenues to tasty meals. Meanwhile, The Table has served more than 80,000 meals and counting to our neighbors in Carroll County.
Pastor Gary Panetta
Savanna