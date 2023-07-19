Dear Editor:
The West Carroll School District lost a tremendous asset when Supt. Julie Katzenberger resigned last month.
Mrs. Katzenberger took the district from no cash to surplus cash. She updated curriculum, updated technology and found funding sources for many, many additional projects.
I had the privilege of working personally with Mrs. Katzenberger. Her no nonsense attitude was always focused on what was best for the students and what was best for the school district. Her commitment, knowledge, wisdom and leadership skills will be truly missed for years to come.
When Dr. Gilliland and the school board look to address the issues facing the district and look to consolidate the district's attendance centers into two buildings, they can thank Mrs. Katzenberger for the cash balances reported at her last board meeting in June.
West Carroll's loss is Orangeville's gain.
Thank you Mrs. Katzenberger for your years of dedicated service to the West Carroll School District. We wish you nothing but the best!
Gary Foltz
Mount Carroll