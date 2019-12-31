Dear Editor:
Happy New Year! With all the year-end reviews, we'd like to offer a recap of the many services and activities of your Mount Carroll District Library in 2019. Our patrons:
•Made 6,912 visits.
•Checked out 3,987 books and 2,709 DVD's.
•Checked out 1,309 e-books.
•Used the computers 1,523 times.
•And 1,680 patrons attended 154 programs.
•Through Inter-Library Loan, we circulated 2,353 items.
Special thanks to the Friends of the Library for their constant and incredible support. Their contributions to the renovation of our building and to our programming are invaluable.
Thanks also go to the many patrons and volunteers who give of their knowledge and time.
Thanks for another great year, and we look forward to sharing the coming year with you.
Pam Naples
Diane Manikowski
Librarians