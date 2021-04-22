Dear Editor:
I read with interest on your website the story in the April 21 Carroll County Mirror-Democrat on the retirement of Julie Cuckler, city clerk in Mount Carroll for many years.
While I appreciated the article, there was one rather glaring error. The article stated, "She remembers how hurt the community was when Shimer College closed in 1979...."
Shimer College moved from Mount Carroll in 1979, but it certainly did not close. Almost one thousand students have graduated from Shimer since the College left Mount Carroll.
In fact, a number of recent stories in the Mirror-Democrat have discussed how Shimer just received $4 million from the estate of Mount Carroll resident William Davis.
I well recall the delightful years I spent at Shimer in Mount Carroll (1971-1979), first as a student, and then as an employee.
While I am still deeply involved with Shimer — I served on the Board of Trustees for 20 years — Mount Carroll will always have a special place in my heart.
Dan Shiner
Mill Valley, Calif.