Dear Editor:
Another very successful Festival of Trees! There are many people to thank. We appreciate and thank the public for visiting the Savanna Museum and Cultural Center. Although admission was free, you warmed our hearts with donations, which will be used to further develop the museum and programs.
Our Events Committee worked hard and long hours to prepare for the event. They are a group of caring and talented people. Much goes on behind the scenes and they can always be counted on to get things done. Thank you.
And, it was in the true Christmas spirit that everyone helped everyone else. When decorating trees, if someone needed a ladder or an extra extension cord or tape, not only museum staff but the sponsors themselves always were eager to help — true community spirit. Our Savanna Main Street did shine.
And a thank you to those who spent hours hosting the event. It is gratifying when people asked, “How can I help?"
So again, a grateful thank you for helping us with our Festival of Trees. We are already thinking about next year's Festival. Thank you.
Jean Ferris
Events Chair
Savanna Historical Society