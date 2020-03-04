Dear Editor:
The Carroll-Jo Daviess County Cancer Relay for Life Kick-Off was a huge success with nearly 100 persons gathering together at Manny's Pizza on Sunday, March 1.
Members from the following teams were recognized: Albrecht Stars & Friends, Deep Purple Dream, M.J.'s Remembrance Crew, Queenbees, The Money Clips, and What's Trump. Cancer survivors in attendance were also recognized.
"No Worries" entertained the group with music. Denise MacLaren from the American Cancer Society shared what their organization does in the fight against cancer and answered questions from the audience. A very successful silent auction was held to help raise money for Relay for Life.
A big thank you to the planning committee, to Manny's for hosting, and to everyone that joined us in our fight against cancer.
Bev Lundquist
Relay for Life Committee member