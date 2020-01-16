Dear Editor:
Over a month ago while checking out more of Savanna, I found a large dump site which I proceeded to salvage aluminum cans to turn in and get them recycled.
Not trying to create a problem, later, I was told by three law officers that I was trespassing and could be subject to a fine by either railroad. My intent wasn't to cause a problem, but without official signs forbidding trespassing, I had been at the site a few times prior to the police showing up. I haven't returned since.
My point to the officers was that these sites need to be cleaned up and I was trying to help. Prior to the police speaking to me, I saw a few railroad employees drive by, and they didn't say anything to me. Surely, the employees of either Burlington Northern or Canadian Pacific know of the dump site.
I would be willing to help clean the site but would need permission from the railroad, depending, in this case, which railroad owns the property where the dump site sits. I would also need some other volunteers, at minimum two, and a large pickup truck to use.
By ignoring such sites, it encourages people to keep trashing them out. Yes, there are the occasional homeless, I suspect, who might stay at such sites short-term and might be the culprits, but not in cold weather.
The railroads benefit from services and employees from town so why not be proactive in cleaning up dump sites when there is willing help. After all, efforts to clean up rivers throughout the U.S. have been successful, and getting rid of eyesores though, often known to,a few people, is a win/win scenario to towns like Savanna and the environment.
Grant Wiegert
Savanna