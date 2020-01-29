Dear Editor:
This is the 2019 annual report for the Carroll County Veterans Assistance Commission. Every year the office has received more requests for assistance than each previous year.
The following classifications are for office visits, phone/email/fax requests, and veterans’ questions regarding VAC services.
New or on-going claims-301; Healthcare-178; VAC Business Inquiries-517; Meetings/Training-35; Debt Management-9; Compensation-434; Pensions-10; Burial Benefits-139; VA Disability Appeals-60; Survivor Benefits-26; Records & Awards Requests-147; Home Loans-11; Property Tax Exemption-38; Educational Benefits-11.
General Benefits Information-103; Employment Services-1; Honor Flight Requests-37; VA.gov Sign-up-9; VA Benefits (Other)-108; IDVA (State Benefits)-91; Total number of hours worked for the above-1,038; Working with Carroll County Transit, Veteran Bus Trips to Madison VA Hospital-38.
Wayne Leonard
Superintendent
Carroll County Veterans Assistance Commission