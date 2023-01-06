Dear Editor:
The end of the year was not a good time for local news.
First, the Carroll County Senior Center announced that it was no longer profitable to recycle the county's newspapers or even soda cans.
Next, we read that the Galena Gazette was losing two more long-time employees. A paper needs more than just reporters and editors. It needs a strong and competent support staff.
And finally, we were very upset to read that the Carroll County Review was closing. Even though Carroll County will still have the Carroll County Mirror-Democrat (and Savanna Times-Journal), things won't be the same.
The Review came in the mail on Wednesday and the Mirror-Democrat (and Times-Journal) on Thursday. These two days of the week are the two days we especially watch and wait for our mail carrier. We're going to miss Review Editor and Publisher Jon Whitney.
Among the first things we did when we moved to Mount Carroll 25 years ago was subscribe to the papers. Even now if I'm in Shaw's on Wednesday, I want to buy the paper and Patty has to remind me to just wait; the paper we've already paid for is coming tomorrow.
No one stops and thinks what will happen to local politics-local democracy. We need the papers to report on the school board, city hall, and the county board meetings. We want to hear more about the good job Mike Doty, the county administrator, is doing. And the nearly impossible job Mount Carroll Mayor Bates is doing. We want to be kept up-to-date on the job West Carroll Supt. Julie Katzenberger is doing to keep the schools up and running and our children educated. It must be a thankless job.
We want to read more about Savanna and a place called the Depot. Somebody needs to say loud and clear that the prison was a mistake. And the conservationists were right. The Depot can still be a state or even a national park-why not?
We need someone to tell chapter by chapter the exciting story called Shimer Square. And to give us all the story of the schools' sports.
Henry's reopened. New name? Food? Hours? We need more, not less news coverage.
A belated Happy New Year.
Chuck Wemstrom
Mount Carroll