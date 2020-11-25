Dear Editor:
Thank you for publicizing the good news that the Mount Carroll District Library received a $1,157,245 grant from the Public Library Construction Act Grant Program for its planned facilities expansion.
Today, we have more good news to share. The library has already raised $556,665 toward matching the grant. Some of your readers have already sent donations to the library because they read about the opportunity in the Carroll County Mirror-Democrat.
As we enter the holiday season, the Capital Campaign Fundraising Committee encourages everyone to consider a once-in-a-lifetime donation as a holiday gift for a friend or relative. Donations may also be made in memory of a loved one.
Donors wishing to be recognized on the planned donor/memorial wall should contact the library for more information. Charitable contributions are tax-deductible.
For more information about the Mount Carroll Library Rehabilitation and Expansion, please contact Library Director, Pam Naples at 815-244-1751.
Information can also be found on the library website: mountcarrollpubliclibrary.org, Mount Carroll District Library Facebook page, or Mount Carroll Library Rehab and Expand 2021 Facebook page.
Capital Campaign Fundraising Committee
Mt. Carroll District Library
Laurel Bergren, Kathleen Evison, Pam Naples, Kadina Atherton, Paula Watson