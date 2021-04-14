Dear Editor:
Attention all golfers! A golf fundraiser is planned for 8 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at Palisades Golf Course, located at 18280 Illinois 84, north of Savanna.
For only $25, you get nine holes of golf; an egg carton of balls for the practice range; pancake and sausage breakfast; pull cart (golf carts available); a chance at a hole-in-one prize (a $10,000 donation by JC Carey Motors); hole prizes and bragging rights; clubhouse games and prizes.
Please call 815-273-2141 to register or email greatriveroutreach@gmail.com.
All proceeds go to support local needs met by the Great River Outreach, a local Christian-based nonprofit group involving a number of local churches and service organizations. The Great River Outreach recently moved to Main Street in downtown Savanna and is preparing to open three new ministries:
•The Table, 411 Main St., which will provide free meals in partnership with Freeport-based Golden Meals.
•Classy Closet, 415 Main St., an upscale resale shop.
•Bridges of Carroll County, 417 Main St., a safe gathering place to learn, stretch and grow
We've made a lot of progress at our new location. Thanks to volunteers like Dave Engaldo, Matt Jones, our board president, and Parson Bob Stark from Mount Carroll's First Lutheran Church, our new location will enable local helping organizations a place to meet clients in Savanna for counseling and for other needs.
In addition, we hope to build a deeper sense of community by offering classes and workshops in everything from music for kids to cooking classes. We want to be a safe, nurturing place where people can get connected with one another and share their talents.
Participating sponsors include Country Companies Insurance, Randy Johnston, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna Township, and Bridges of Carroll County (Breakfast sponsors).
Holes are sponsored by Mount Carroll First Lutheran Church, (Hole 1) Manny's Pizza (Hole 2), Savanna Thomson State Bank (Hole 3), The Answer Fitness (Hole 4), Mount Carroll Do it Best Home Center (Hole 5), Sullivan's Food/Savanna Inn and Suites (Hole 6), Savanna Township (Hole 7), Palisades Golf Course (Hole 8), JC Carey Motors (Hole-in-One 9) and Miner Insurance Agency (bonus hole).
Pastor Gary Panetta
GRO Board member