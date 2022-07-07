Dear Editor:
There is clearly a limit to the Google search as a research tool as Pat Wemstrom demonstrates in her letter of June 30 (‘Constitutional rights are already restricted,’ June 29-30 Mirror-Democrat/Times-Journal).
Her reductio ad absurdum arguments are unworthy of further consideration, but her argument about the meaning of the wording of the Second Amendment bears further discussion. Her reference to "Many Constitutional scholars" constitutes the logical error of "appeal to authority" and hardly settles the matter, as many other experts would argue to the contrary.
Pat's argument neglects whether the Founders conceived of a Militia in terms of today's formal organization or simply any able-bodied man with a gun who could be called upon to respond in an emergency.
In any event, she concedes the right of individual gun ownership and it seems unlikely that Antonin Scalia would have limited the right of an individual to keep and carry a gun to hunt, target shoot, or defend himself.
John Gloor's missive in the same paper (‘Voting very important after court decision’) can be largely dismissed as an emotional partisan appeal to Democrats to get out the vote. The Supreme Court, in overturning Roe, conceded that an essentially political issue could not be decided by judicial fiat despite a half century of trying.
Given the irreconcilable nature of the positions and the dubious constitutional underpinning of the Roe decision, the best response was to leave the decisions on abortion to the states. Messy and not satisfactory to everyone, but at least those making the decisions are accountable to their electorate.
If Pat and John are unsatisfied by the status quo, there is an alternative that could satisfy them both. Article V of the constitution prescribes the process for amending the constitution. Simply pass amendments repealing the Second Amendment and affirming an unlimited right to abortion right up to the moment the umbilical cord is cut. That should end the controversies.
David Hanson
Savanna