Dear Editor:
Now that the Farmers Market is underway, the Mount Carroll Chamber of Commerce would like to thank the Mount Carroll Community Foundation, a component fund of the Quad Cities Community Foundation-Mount Carroll Community Foundation Community Impact Endowment, and the Main Street Art Guild Endowment for its $1,000 grant awarded to the Mount Carroll Farmers Market.
The Market averages 40 vendors weekly and will continue every Saturday morning through October.
Baked goods, fresh fruit and vegetables, farm fresh eggs and meat, unique handmade gifts, flowers, plants, local honey, fresh roasted coffee and refreshments are among the items available. Local artisans display their talents and musicians perform on a weekly basis.
We have greatly expanded the market, attracting a variety of vendors and more shoppers throughout the season and hope to do more. This grant will help us to accomplish this goal.
Pam Sorg
President, Mount Carroll Chamber of Commerce
Karen Ehlers
Farmers Market Manager