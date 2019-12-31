Dear Editor:
It has been an incredible year for the Thomson Depot Museum. Much renovation has been accomplished while new historical items of significance were added. Residents and organizations helped to raise the funds to keep the museum open, even if our planned Depot Days was rained out
The Depot Board is grateful for the outpouring of support and help as we endeavored to rehabilitate the grounds and building. Our wonderful curator, Lewis Frosch, did a marvelous job in interpreting and presenting the stories of Thomson and the railroads. We loved welcoming the school kids.
Our landscape artist, Donna Diephuis, brought beauty to our site along with her helpers, Roberta Sikkema and the Lindstroms. Our entire board worked hard this year to restore interest in our amazing Thomson Depot Museum.
We have set Depot Day on Sept. 12, 2020, and hope all will plan on participating and helping. Most of our entertainment from last year will return and we look forward to a festive day. We will welcome back the "Outhouse Races" and hope for more entries.
One problem that we will need to address this year is more volunteers for the Board of Management; we are in need of a treasurer. If anyone is interested in helping, please call 563-212-8514. We also need more community involvement at our meetings. Our next meeting is March 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the Thomson Village Hall. Please come and bring new ideas to help plan a fun-filled year. The Depot will open the first weekend in May to allow school groups to tour and learn about our history. All are welcome.
The Board of the Thomson Depot Museum wishes to thank the volunteers, the community, the various organizations and especially the grant providers for making 2019 a banner year as we endeavor to tell the story of Thomson by preserving its past.
Luanne & Lawrence Bruckner
Co-chairmen
Thomson Depot Museum