Dear Editor:
February is the month of love, of caring, of sharing the joy.
For those of you who love Mount Carroll as your hometown, your chosen town, or perhaps, your family's town, please consider a gift to the Mount Carroll Community Foundation.
As the fund's investments grow, so do the opportunities to support new activities and needs in Mount Carroll.
In the past the MCCF has supported the Boy Scouts, the senior citizens, the library, the Stone House, museum, the arts and many more. You can contribute to the ongoing growth of the city by making a love gift this month.
Send your donations, large or small, to Mount Carroll Community Foundation, Community Impact Fund, P.O. Box 123, Mount Carroll, Illinois, 61053.
Mount Carroll Community
Foundation Advisory Board