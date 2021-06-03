Dear Editor:
I don’t just support our military, law enforcement, and fire and ambulance people. I really need them. I don’t know what I would do without them.
A few years ago I fell at my son’s house. It was early in the morning. He was gone and I had gone there to let his dog out. I wasn’t hurt, I just couldn’t get up. I tried several times, to no avail.
I thought awhile and then heard a car drive by. I decided to roll out to he edge of the road and maybe flag down a car. One passed but didn’t see me. I realized I was dressed in dark colors and it still wasn’t light enough to see me.
By this time I was getting cold and had already lost one shoe. Well, I would have to roll home, and I did! I had my cane with me and I got to a metal wagon. I beat on it to wake my husband and he brought me my phone and I called the sheriff’s department for help.
The first to arrive was Beth Balk, Thomson’s police chief, and her deputy. She asked my husband for blankets to cover me. Thomson Ambulance arrived and took me to the hospital. I wasn’t hurt, just very cold. They checked me out, got me warmed up and released me. Thank you, Thomson officers and ambulance crew. Beth, your tenderness and concern were remarkable. I should have written a thanks years ago.
Mount Carroll Ambulance has also been a tremendous help to us for my husband. I can’t even tell you how many times they came to transport him to Freeport. Thomson crews have to come first as we are in York Township, but they can’t take him to Freeport so they call the Mount Carroll Ambulance crew. What a blessing they all have been to us.
Then I was having a low blood sugar and stopped at the gas station by Dairy Queen to get something to deal with that. I knew there was a squad car there and as I walked to the door, I knew he could see me. I wasn’t sure how steady I looked on my feet, so when I entered I explained the situation to him.
He offered to get me what I needed, but I wanted to look at the selection myself. When I got to the register to pay, I realized I didn’t have any cash on me. I started looking for my credit card and while I doing that, the very young officer (sheriff’s deputy, I think) paid for my purchase. What a thoughtful thing to do. I could have cried in gratitude.
What on earth would I do without them? I am handicapped and so is my husband. He has had serious medical problems for years. We really are dependent on their services. Never have they failed to respond as quickly as possible and show so much genuine care and kindness. We are so blessed!
Thank all of you so much for all the things you do for us and others in our communities. Each one of you is a blessing we cannot afford to lose.
Jeanne Rieck
Mount Carroll