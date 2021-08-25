Dear Editor:
I find it hard not to cry when I watch the news and see the plight of the Afghanistan people. I think of all the Americans who died defending them. Were their deaths for nothing?
I can't imagine the fear and confusion of Americans who were promised safe passage home only to find there is no one there to get to them and other American supporters and protect them.
I'm sure the majority of Americans who voted for Mr. Biden did so believing that they were told the truth. I wonder if the Afghanistan people would be in such dire straits now if our election had been honest and President Trump were still leading us?
Really, why would someone order the entire American military out before rescuing the American people and their supporters first? God save the Afghanistan people. Mr. Biden can't.
Ruth DeMuth
Mount Carroll