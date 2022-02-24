Dear Editor:
I find Mr. Hanson's letter (Feb. 9-10 Mirror-Democrat/Times-Journal) a troubling instance of sophistry.
The cogent point made concerning the literacy crisis in America is well-taken. Roughly 21% of adults in the U.S. are considered illiterate; 54% read below the 6th grade level.
Obviously, this is unacceptable. But the conclusion Mr. Hanson seems to be suggesting is that until students reach arbitrary levels of literacy and competency in math and science, they should not be exposed to controversial ideas of any stripe.
White kids might feel "stigmatized" because of their race (there's a concept minorities could relate to) while minority students might become lazy because the system is rigged against them. Seriously?
Read the book, or don't read the book. But don't trivialize slavery, genocide and institutionalized discrimination as the "nuances of our fraught racial history." White privilege is part of our history; you don't have to be "woke" to be aware of that.
It might be useful to have access to something besides the pap we have all been fed romanticizing Southern plantation life and the myth of how the West was won. Talk about "indoctrination" and "drivel."
Jan Bristol
Savanna