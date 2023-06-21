Dear Editor:
The Carroll County Historical Society will be hosting a free event at the Miles Museum in Mount Carroll in conjunction with our annual membership meeting this coming Sunday, June 25, that I think your readers will find interesting.
We are pleased to have guest speaker Kevin Melcanon giving a first-person portrayal of Civil War General Augustus Lois Chetlain.
General Chetlain was one of the nine Union generals hailing from Galena, Illinois, and is said to have been the first man in the state of Illinois to volunteer at the outbreak of the Civil War. He also trained over 17,000 black soldiers for the Union Army by the end of the war.
Kevin Melcanon is a Galena native and is presently the curator of the Civil War exhibit at the Savanna Museum & Cultural Center in Savanna.
This free event is open to the public and begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at the Owen P. Miles Museum, 107 E. Broadway, Mount Carroll. Light refreshments will be provided.
Rhett Simkins
Board member
Carroll County
Historical Society