Dear Editor:
Savanna Knights of Columbus Council #890 will participate in the annual drive to raise funds for the intellectual disabled on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 17-18.
The Illinois Knights started this program 50 years ago and the drive involves over 330 councils statewide, raising over $3 million to benefit intellectual disabled citizens throughout the state.
The local council donated $2,962.05 to Rolling Hills Progress Center and in the last 35 years the local Knights have distributed over $75,000 to benefit the local intellectually disable citizens thanks to the community’s support.
Savanna Mayor Chris Lain has signed proclamations designating Sept 17 through 19 as “Help Intellectual Disabled Citizen’s Days.”
Members of the local council will be out in force in Savanna in an attempt to raise over $3,000. Please help by taking a Tootsie Roll and putting a dime, quarter or dollar in the canister of members collecting.
William Robinson
Chairman, Intellectual Disabilities Fund Drive