Dear Editor:
Location! Location! Location!
Savanna is 10 miles from Mount Carroll and Thomson. Equal for all, and less busing. We are a consolidation of three towns, not two.
Thomson students must bus to all 13 grades. Another school in Mount Carroll would add a lot of bus miles for the largest number of students.
Students and parents interested in music or sports would have more miles to travel for practice, games or performances.
It’s time to give Thomson students some consideration.
Janis Wilt
Thomson